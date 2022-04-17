Hello Children: A new Buzz in Bandipora

Hello Children- an online telephonic programme started by Zonal Education Office (ZEO) Bandipora has become a new buzz providing a platform to the school going children to showcase their talent.

The initiative was taken some two years ago in 2020 when educational institutions were closed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and children were away from schools with no participation in their morning assemblies.

While the prolonged closure of the schools left students in depression and developed aggressiveness, the Hello Children online phone-in programme provided an opportunity for the students to get engaged with their extracurricular activities by participating in the programme every week.