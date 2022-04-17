Hello Children: A new Buzz in Bandipora

Hello Children- an online telephonic programme started by Zonal Education Office (ZEO) Bandipora has become a new buzz providing a platform to the school going children to showcase their talent.
The initiative was taken some two years ago in 2020 when educational institutions were closed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and children were away from schools with no participation in their morning assemblies.
While the prolonged closure of the schools left students in depression and developed aggressiveness, the Hello Children online phone-in programme provided an opportunity for the students to get engaged with their extracurricular activities by participating in the programme every week.
“To engage students in several activities, we decided to start an online phone-in programme for them wherein they recite any story, or a poem or any words about their life,” said Nisar Ahmad Shiekh, a teacher from Bandipora education zone who runs the programme. The recording of the programme is done on every Saturday at 7pm and the next day (Sunday) the programme is broadcasted on Youtube and Facebook.
“We broadcast the programme at 7pm wherein the poems and stories narrated by the students are presented to the larger audience,” he said.
Earlier the programme received lukewarm response because of its reach but with the passage of time it became a new buzz with students from private schools started to participate in the programme by sharing their stories, poems and their hobbies.
“Not only in Kashmir but we receive calls from students of Jammu and outside states like Hyderabad and Mumbai as well. Even though schools have opened for routine schooling, students still participate in our programme to share their ideas with us,” Nisar said.
He said the online phone-in programme-Hello Children helped the students to share their ideas and connected them with the audience at a large scale. “The programme provided an opportunity for the students to showcase their talent at a time when they were under depression for remaining away from their schools,” he said.
Till now more than 100 episodes of Hello Children programme have been uploaded on YouTube and Facebook wherein students from different schools have shared their messages, stories and poems and have actively participated in the programme.
“This month (month of Ramadan) we also organised an online Azaan competition of students and the first three position holders will be later felicitated at zonal level as well,” Nisar Ahmad said.