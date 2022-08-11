High alert at Darhal after suspicious movement

Rajouri: A high alert has been sounded at Darhal after suspicious movement of two men was noticed
The suspects were spotted in the town area two days ago and some CCTV footages are also available showing their movement. Reports said that the two men in black dress with weapons have been seen moving in town streets and inner roads.
Soon after this suspicious movement was reported, some CCTVs were also analysed which established the movement. It was seen that two men-one among them carrying a weapon, were crossing a street in Darhal town.
The incident happened in the late evening hours of Tuesday after which entire area of Darhal town and periphery was cordoned and searches were launched.
The searches continued on Wednesday for second consecutive day with both army and police carrying out a major operation to track these two suspects .
Meanwhile, official sources said, not only the fidayeen attack attempted by terrorists in Pargal today is a matter of concern for forces and intelligence agencies but open movement of two suspects is also a new challenge and matter of investigation.
"We cannot confirm and relate both the incidents but there is very high possibility that the suspects were seen moving in Darhal town two days back are same terrorists who attacked army camp at Pargal," the official sources.
SSP Rajouri Muhammad Aslam also confirmed the intelligence information that some suspicious movement took place in Darhal town two days ago for which cordon and search operations were going on.