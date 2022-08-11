High alert at Darhal after suspicious movement

Rajouri: A high alert has been sounded at Darhal after suspicious movement of two men was noticed

The suspects were spotted in the town area two days ago and some CCTV footages are also available showing their movement. Reports said that the two men in black dress with weapons have been seen moving in town streets and inner roads.

Soon after this suspicious movement was reported, some CCTVs were also analysed which established the movement. It was seen that two men-one among them carrying a weapon, were crossing a street in Darhal town.

The incident happened in the late evening hours of Tuesday after which entire area of Darhal town and periphery was cordoned and searches were launched.