High alert in Rajouri, Poonch after reports of suspicious movement

Rajouri: Security forces in Rajouri and Poonch districts have increased hinterland domination, searches and mobile nakas after multiple reports of suspicious movement in different areas.

The forces dealing with hinterland security especially Jammu and Kashmir police and Army is maintaining a high state of alertness in the wake of these reports.

As per official sources, in different areas of twin districts, specific information have been received in recent days regarding some suspicious movement having taken place in the areas.

The officials said that some of the intelligence agencies have also issued a parallel alert on the basis of some information with them following which the entire security apparatus in Rajouri and Poonch has been put on high alert.