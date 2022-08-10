High alert in Rajouri, Poonch after reports of suspicious movement

Rajouri: Security forces in Rajouri and Poonch districts have increased hinterland domination, searches and mobile nakas after multiple reports of suspicious movement in different areas.
The forces dealing with hinterland security especially Jammu and Kashmir police and Army is maintaining a high state of alertness in the wake of these reports.
As per official sources, in different areas of twin districts, specific information have been received in recent days regarding some suspicious movement having taken place in the areas.
The officials said that some of the intelligence agencies have also issued a parallel alert on the basis of some information with them following which the entire security apparatus in Rajouri and Poonch has been put on high alert.
Giving reference, official sources said that a recent suspicious movement of “high potential” has taken placeat Darhal area of Rajouri following where a cordon and search operation was launched and entire area of Darhal is under searches and heavy deployment of forces has been made.
Similarly, they said, a recent suspected movement of drone was reported in Nowshera sector area following which an operation was launched by army and police.
SSP Rajouri Muhammad Aslam in a recent statement already informed that security apparatus in Rajouri district has been put on alert especially in view of Independence Day and fool proof security arrangements have been made.