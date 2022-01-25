High Court asks Govt to clarify disengaging of 918 SWD helpers

Srinagar: The High Court Tuesday sought government response on a plea challenging disengagement of 918 Helpers to Supervisors in the Social Welfare Department (SWD) even as it said the petitioners be allowed to continue and paid the honorarium.
Hearing a plea by 16 petitioners, a bench of Justice M A Chowdhary issued notice to the government for its response within four weeks.
“In the meanwhile, the petitioners should be allowed to continue and paid the honorarium,” the court said.
The aggrieved petitioners are seeking to quash the government order under which 918 helpers to supervisors in the SWD were disengaged on August 27, 2021.
On behalf of the petitioners, counsel Tariq Ahmad Lone said that they had been serving the department for a long period and were continuously paid the honorarium for which there was no requirement of sanction of posts as mentioned in the communication which was under challenge before the court now.
The counsel contended that no disengagement order had been issued by any District Programme Officer so far pursuant to the decision.
He said that the petitioners were holding the temporary status, therefore, their rights were guaranteed under the constitution and they could not be disengaged unless they were given an opportunity of hearing.
In their plea, the petitioners have submitted that they were aggrieved of the order (SWD/ICDS/49/2021) dated August 27, 2021 issued by the SWD asking Director Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), J&K to disengage 918 Helpers to Supervisors. They are also aggrieved of the communication of the Mission Director dated September 28, 2021 whereby all the District Programme Officers of Jammu and Kashmir had been asked to disengage the Helpers to Supervisors.
The petitioners have challenged the decision on the ground that their continuation as Helpers had the sanction of the government made in terms of Government Order No 72 SW of 2013 dated March 16, 2013 based on a Cabinet Decision No 60 of July 2013 dated March 15, 2013.
They contend that they were engaged as Helpers to Supervisors under the ICDS in different projects to assist the Supervisors in the implementation of the scheme through various Anganwadi centers.
The officials including Commissioner Secretary SWD or Mission Director, ICDS, J&K, they say, being a state or its instrumentalities under Article 12 and 226 of the constitution had to act in a just, fair and reasonable manner.
“They cannot on their whim and caprice issue the order disengaging the petitioners, thereby depriving rights of the genuine candidate who after fulfilling norms of the scheme have been engaged,” they said. “The order, other action and inaction of respondents (officials) are arbitrary, unfair, unjust, and unreasonable, and discriminatory in nature.”
They contend that according to the principle of legitimate expectation if the authority proposes to defeat a person’s legitimate expectation, it should allow him to make a representation in the matter.
“But no opportunity or show cause notice was given to the petitioners,” they said.
While the petition highlights that the order disengaging the petitioners had been issued without inquiry and affording any opportunity to petitioners to prove their case, it says the government had acted judge of its cause and decided the matter as it had no jurisdiction and power to disengage the petitioners.
The petitioners said that they had been working continuously without break for a pretty long time and as such the government was duty-bound to continue the petitioners till the scheme was operational.
Contending that they accepted the engagement as a Helper to the Supervisor and worked in hard days, the petitioners said that the respondent cannot throw away them like a torn cloth.
The petitioners seek a direction that they should be paid the unpaid wages or honorarium, and also a direction to the government to verify the vacancy position and frame a scheme for their absorption “in a fair and just manner”.
Under the order, the SWD asked the Mission Director ICDS, J&K to disengage 918 Helpers to Supervisors with effect from 1 September 2021 “as they have been engaged beyond any competence by various officers and officials from time to time”.