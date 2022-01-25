High Court asks Govt to clarify disengaging of 918 SWD helpers

“In the meanwhile, the petitioners should be allowed to continue and paid the honorarium,” the court said.

The aggrieved petitioners are seeking to quash the government order under which 918 helpers to supervisors in the SWD were disengaged on August 27, 2021.

On behalf of the petitioners, counsel Tariq Ahmad Lone said that they had been serving the department for a long period and were continuously paid the honorarium for which there was no requirement of sanction of posts as mentioned in the communication which was under challenge before the court now.

The counsel contended that no disengagement order had been issued by any District Programme Officer so far pursuant to the decision.