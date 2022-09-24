High Court cautions subordinate courts against ‘collusive suits’

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh cautioned subordinate courts against “collusive suits” observing that same were filed for accomplishing “sinister purposes” like avoiding registration of sale deeds and paying stamp duty.

“I deem it appropriate to sound a note of caution to the courts subordinate to this court exercising civil jurisdiction that there is a growing tendency in the litigants to file collusive suits and obtain decrees for accomplishing sinister purposes like avoiding registration of sale deeds, paying stamp duty and many a time getting their rights determined in contravention of law,” a bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar said dismissing a plea against the orders passed by Additional Commissioner (Commissioner Agrarian Reforms), Anantnag.

The court said that many a time decrees were passed by the civil courts, which, on the face of it, were in contravention of law, merely, on the ground that the party opposing the suit consents to pass such a decree.

“It is thus imperative to keep in mind the legal position while considering such requests for passing consent decrees,” it said.