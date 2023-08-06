High Court declines bail to drug peddler

Srinagar: A court here has rejected bail plea of an alleged drug dealer who was arrested by police last year.

“The liberty of an individual though is of a paramount consideration and is guaranteed under Article 21 of the constitution but at the same time interests of the society and the State are also of prime importance and the courts should give more weightage to the interests of the society…,” said 2nd Additional Sessions Judge Srinagar Renu Dogra Gupta while rejecting bail plea of one Ishfaq Ahmad Dar.

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, the court said, has underlined the need for a strict, “hard on crime” attitude against the instances of drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir. “Even as it asked the courts below to have due regard to the harmful socio-economic consequences while dealing with such matters”, it said.

According to prosecution, on July 16, last year, police at a naka Checking near Danihama stopped a vehicle (9DL2C-8485) and a plastic bag containing Spasmoproxvon plus (1000 capsules) and cash of Rs 36,290 was recovered from it. Driver of the vehicle, Rashid Ahmad Kuchay of Usman Abadabad Allibagh Sorua was arrested. As per the prosecution he had actually received the drugs from illegal sources and was going to sell to the youths of Harwan area.