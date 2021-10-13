High Court dismisses former Congress MLA Amin Bhat’s plea against Madni’s defamation compliant

The court said that it was not open to it to exercise its jurisdiction under Section 561-A of J&K Cr P C to quash the complaint and the proceedings emanating there from.

Dismissing the petition “without any merit, the Bench said: “The trial court shall proceed ahead with the case in accordance with law.”

Madani had filed the complaint in 2018 before CJM Anantnag against Bhat who was then a member of the erstwhile J&K Legislative Assembly from Devsar constituency in Anantnag.

In his complaint, Madani, a two-time member of the State Legislative Assembly and former Deputy Speaker of the erstwhile State Legislative Assembly, alleged that on 14 July 2018 the then Congress MLA addressed two public meetings, one at Devsar and another at Kund.

According to Madni’s compliant, Bhat said that he (Madni) accumulated property worth Rs10,000 crores by looting poor people and he got loan amount of Rs 40 lakhs waived off. Bhat had also alleged that Madani ensured allotment of project worth Rs 200 crores to his son at Anantnag without undertaking any tendering process for construction of Medical College at Larkipora and also received bribe of Rs.10 lakhs for each appointment in J&K Bank besides received an amount of rupees one crore from every officer. Bhat is also alleged to have stated that Madani has accumulated assets at Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu, Pahalgam and Bihar.

On the basis of the averments made in the complaint, the CJM had taken cognizance of offence against the Bhat and issued process against him in terms of order on 20 August 2018.