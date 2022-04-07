High Court orders fresh skill test for steno-typist posts in subordinate judiciary

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has cancelled the skill test (shorthand and typing) for steno-typists posts in subordinate courts and ordered the holding of fresh tests.
The test was held last week for the divisional cadre posts of steno-typist in subordinate courts and shall be conducted afresh and notified later separately.
As per an order issued by Principal Secretary to Chief Justice Rajeev Gupta, the decision to conduct the test afresh was taken after the Chief Justice was “pleased to accept the recommendations of the Selection Committee.”
According to the order the Skill test for the divisional cadre posts of Steno-Typist in Subordinate Courts of J&K was held on 20 April at centres Shree Vaishnavi Institute of Technology Maloofa Avenue, Chowadhi, Jammu and Faster Computer, Goripora Sanat Nagar here. “ On the day of examination, the candidates appearing in third shift at Srinagar Centre had informed that a passage text was circulating in social media, indicating that it was the same passage as was used for the dictation test”, the order said.
It said a report regarding the matter was placed by the office of Chief Justice Secretariat before the Selection Committee constituted for the selection to the posts of Steno Typist for seeking instructions in the matter.
“After two days of the conduct of the skill test, some of the appearing candidates in Jammu and Srinagar Centres had made a representation pointing out that the voice quality in the sound system during the dictation was not up to mark, for which reasons most of the candidates were not in a position to pick up the dictation properly. Keyboards in some of the computers were not functioning properly,” the order said.
The candidates also said that the dictation passage used in the test was available in social media, the order reveals.
Pointing out that after the Selection Committee considered the matter thoroughly, the order said: “Though the apprehensions expressed by the candidates in their e-mail messages and their representations do not conclusively prove that there had been misgivings, shortcomings or anomalies in the conduct of skill test on 2d April 2022, either at Jammu Centre or Srinagar Centre, still the committee is of opinion that in order to allay any kind of apprehensions in the minds of the candidates about the quality of the test conducted and also it is expedient in the interest of justice, transparency and fair play to cancel the skill test conducted on 2nd April 2022, and to re-schedule the conduct of skill test appropriately to some later dates”
The Committee, the order said, recommended accordingly that the Principal Secretary may place the matter before the Chief Justice and the recommendations of the Selection Committee were placed before the Chief Justice for soliciting orders in the matter.
“Now therefore, the skill test conducted on 2d April 2022, for the divisional cadre posts of Steno-Typist pursuant to Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2022/PSY dated 01.01.2022, held both at Jammu and Srinagar Centres shall stand cancelled. The conduct of Skill-test afresh shall be re-scheduled and notified later separately,” reads the order.