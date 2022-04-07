High Court orders fresh skill test for steno-typist posts in subordinate judiciary

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has cancelled the skill test (shorthand and typing) for steno-typists posts in subordinate courts and ordered the holding of fresh tests.

The test was held last week for the divisional cadre posts of steno-typist in subordinate courts and shall be conducted afresh and notified later separately.

As per an order issued by Principal Secretary to Chief Justice Rajeev Gupta, the decision to conduct the test afresh was taken after the Chief Justice was “pleased to accept the recommendations of the Selection Committee.”