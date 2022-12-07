High Court quashes advertisement notice on SKIMS Staff Nurses engagement

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has quashed a SKIMS Soura notification of November 17 regarding engaging staff nurses on contractual basis in the tertiary care hospital.

“It is clear that there is consistent view of the Supreme Court that an ad hoc employee cannot be replaced by another ad hoc employee and he can be replaced only by another candidate who is regularly appointed by following a regular procedure prescribed,” a bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar said while quashing the advertisement notice.

The court, however, gave liberty to the authorities to issue a fresh advertisement notice inviting applications for filling up of vacant posts of Staff Nurses on substantive basis by making regular appointment against these posts.