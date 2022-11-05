High court quashes PSA detention of 2 persons

Srinagar: The High court of J&K and ladakh has ordered the immediate release of two persons while quashing their detention under Public Safety Act ( PSA).

Allowing their separately filed habeas corpus petitions, a bench of justice Sanjay Dhar directed the government to release from preventive custody forthwith Farooq Ahmad Chopan of Chopan Mohalla Seer Jagir Tehsil Aripal District Pulwama and Ishtiyaq Azam Bhat of Harwan Sopore Tehsil Bomai Zaingeer District Baramulla, if they were not required in connection with any other case.