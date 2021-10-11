High Court quashes PSA detention of Rafiabad youth

Srinagar: The High Court Monday ordered immediate release of a man from north Kashmir’s Rafiabad while quashing his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

A bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey quashed the detention order dated 31 December 2019 passed by District Magistrate Baramulla against one Tawheed Ahmad Lone of Chatipora, Rafiabad, Baramulla and directed the authorities to release him from preventive custody forthwith.

Quashing the detention order, the court observed that the detaining authority had failed to explain the grounds to the detainee in the language which he understood.