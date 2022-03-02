High Court rejects bail plea of ‘rape accused’

Taking advantage of this and darkness, she was kidnapped by two persons, Mubarak Ali Wani and Majid Ahmad Sofi, both residents of Balhama, Srinagar.

The victim later said she was taken to an unknown place and was made unconscious by forcing her to take a drink and thereafter “rape was committed upon her”.

The next morning, the prosecution said, on regaining consciousness, she saw her clothes stained with blood.

“She thereafter went to her friend’s home where her parents also came and she narrated the entire incident to them,” the prosecution said.

During the investigation, a medical examination is said to have been conducted on the victim, and samples were subsequently sent to FSL for expert opinion.