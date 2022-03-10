High Court, subordinate courts to fully resume physical hearings

Srinagar: Amid a significant decline in COVID-19 cases, the High Court Thursday ordered that judicial work in both of its wings at Srinagar and Jammu as also in all Subordinate Courts including Tribunals would be through the physical mode from March 14.
According to an order issued by Registrar General Sanjeev Gupta, the virtual hearing has not been prohibited either.
The order indicates that advocates were allowed entry in the courtrooms in the High Court and all the Subordinate Courts to a limited extent avoiding concentration but clerks and litigants were not allowed.
While the order underscored that counsels awaiting their hearings could wait in the designated Bar lounges and libraries and may avoid crowding in the corridors, it said that only those advocates whose cases were listed in the courts and who were fully vaccinated should be allowed entry into the courtrooms.
“The guidelines and protocols for prevention of COVID-19 contagion including wearing of masks, frequent use of hand sanitisers and maintaining safe distancing norms are mandatory for all the entrants into the court premises,” the order said.
“Entry of witnesses and accused persons should be permitted in District and Subordinate Courts provided they are fully vaccinated and subject to strict compliance of SOPs about the containment of COVID-19 infection.”
About the entry of litigants in the court premises, the order said that the court should permit only fully vaccinated persons from the outer gate of the court complex.
“Judicial custody remands should be given only through video conferencing as far as permissible,” it said.