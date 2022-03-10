High Court, subordinate courts to fully resume physical hearings

According to an order issued by Registrar General Sanjeev Gupta, the virtual hearing has not been prohibited either.

The order indicates that advocates were allowed entry in the courtrooms in the High Court and all the Subordinate Courts to a limited extent avoiding concentration but clerks and litigants were not allowed.

While the order underscored that counsels awaiting their hearings could wait in the designated Bar lounges and libraries and may avoid crowding in the corridors, it said that only those advocates whose cases were listed in the courts and who were fully vaccinated should be allowed entry into the courtrooms.