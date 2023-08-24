High-density apple harvest begins in south Kashmir

Shopian: The farmers have begun harvesting the high-density varieties of apple across south Kashmir.

At least 30 to 40 apple trucks have been arriving at Fruit Mandi Shopian, the busiest mandi in south Kashmir, since the harvesting began in the second week of this month.

The varieties, which are being harvested, include Gala, King roat, Scarlet and Scarlet spur, Red velox, Jeromine, and others.

President of Fruit Mandi Pulwama, Javed Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that over 70 percent of Gala variety was harvested in the district.

He said that the harvesting of the other varieties had also begun in the area.

A fruit cultivator and former president of Fruit Mandi Shopian, Muhammad Ashraf Wani said that the harvesting had begun in all the four south Kashmir districts – Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, and Anantnag.