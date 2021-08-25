Higher Secondary Warpora without potable drinking water

“While covering the distance on foot, we feel thirsty but to our disappointment we don’t have water at school to quench our thirst,” said a student.

An official said that the service line has developed snag more than a month ago and approaching the concerned officials several times did not yield results.

He said that 400 students were on roll in Warpora Higher Secondary who had been suffering due to non-availability of drinking water.

“Since we have been conducting community classes for the past month or so, toilets here too are without water supply,” the official said.

A senior teacher said that they had brought the issue to the notice of the Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Department Handwara Division a number of times and he had assured of restoring water supply but to no avail.

Now they have sought intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din and Chief Engineer Jal Shakti Department in this regard so that their grievances are redressed at the earliest.