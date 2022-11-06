Hike minimum wages of temporary workers: EJAC

Srinagar: Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) has urged the government to pay the revised minimum wages to all the temporary workers of Jammu and Kashmir as has been done by the Government of Ladakh.

In a statement President EJAC, Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam said that these employees are being paid a meager wage. “They are working as temporary workers and the revised minimum wage should be implemented," he said.

Shabnam said that these employees are working tirelessly in different departments for decades but still they are not able to meet their both ends meet due to sky rocketing prices.