Hike minimum wages of temporary workers: EJAC

Srinagar: Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) has urged the government to pay the revised minimum wages to all the temporary workers of Jammu and Kashmir as has been done by the Government of Ladakh.
In a statement President EJAC, Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam said that these employees are being paid a meager wage. “They are working as temporary workers and the revised minimum wage should be implemented," he said.
Shabnam said that these employees are working tirelessly in different departments for decades but still they are not able to meet their both ends meet due to sky rocketing prices.
He hoped that the revised minimum wages would protect these employees against unduly low pay and wished that government would equally share the fruits of progress to all, and a minimum living wage to these employees who are in need of such protection.
Shabnam urged the government to settle the issues of these employees as it is a matter of grave concern.
He aid that despite meeting with concerned authorities from time to time regarding this issue till now no positive result has been yielded and now it is the right time to give these employees their right.
He said that these employees should be regularised as they are pressing for the same since long time or minimum wages act be implemented in their favour so that they can have a sigh of relief at this juncture as per the norms done by Government of Ladakh.