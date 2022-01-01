Hit-and-run case solved, accused arrested in Kulgam: Police

Srinagar: The driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run case in south Kashmir's Kulgam district was arrested on Saturday, Police said.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that it arrested Mashooq Ahmad of Damhal Hanjipora, Kulgam and seized the car (DL5CK 9240) that he was driving when he hit a motorcycle driven by Jehangir Ahmad Dar of Shurat Kulgam near Laroo village resulting in his on-spot death.
The Police statement said that Mashooq had fled from the spot along with his vehicle.
Police said it registered a case under FIR No 258/2021 at Police Station Kulgam and started an investigation to nab the culprit.
It said within two days of the thorough investigation carried by the Police, it arrested the driver involved in the accident and also seized his vehicle.