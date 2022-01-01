Hit-and-run case solved, accused arrested in Kulgam: Police

Srinagar: The driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run case in south Kashmir's Kulgam district was arrested on Saturday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that it arrested Mashooq Ahmad of Damhal Hanjipora, Kulgam and seized the car (DL5CK 9240) that he was driving when he hit a motorcycle driven by Jehangir Ahmad Dar of Shurat Kulgam near Laroo village resulting in his on-spot death.