HKM Degree College Bandipora gets NAAC B grading

Making an official announcement, NAAC said HKM Degree Bandipora has scored 2.15 Institutional Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) on a seven point scale at Grade B which is valid for a period of five years from September 28 this year.

A confirmation letter has also been sent in this connection. In the letter, the NAAC officials have conveyed to the Principal HKM Memorial Degree College that the outcome of the Assessment and Accreditation (A&A) exercise of the college was processed and approved by the Standing Committee constituted by the executive committee to examine the peer team reports and declare the accreditation results.

As per the guidelines of NAAC, it is mandatory for accredited institutions to retain the Self-Study Report (SSR) uploaded on the institutional website for A&A by NAAC until the completion of validity period of A&A.

“The SSR along with data templates should not be password protected and accessible to all the stakeholders. Institutions are also requested to take note of the mandatory requirement of submitting Annual Quality Assurance Report (AQAR) and uploading them on the institutional website on a regular basis,” the confirmation letter reads.

“Failing to submit the AQARs annually, institutions will not be eligible for the next cycle of accreditation,” it reads.

The NAAC is a UGC funded autonomous body that assesses and accredits higher education Institutions-Degree Colleges and Universities in India.