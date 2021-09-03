HoDs asked to shift to e-office within a week

Jammu: The government has asked all the Heads of the Departments (HoDs) to shift to e-office with existing or available infrastructure within a week’s time.

The General Administration Department (GAD) issued this order on September 2 in continuation of Government Order No 363-JK (GAD) of 2021 dated 23 April 2021.

Commissioner Secretary, GAD, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi directed that for this purpose the Heads of the Departments of these offices would create an official email address on email@nic.in/jk.gov.in if not created already.

They were also asked to apply for NIC-VPN and contact the Nodal Officers designated for the purpose for the respective offices for immediate facilitation and assistance in case of any difficulty.

Dwivedi further ordered that the HoDs would contact two Nodal Officers for issuance of NIC-VPN for Jammu and Kashmir and that they would include Raman Gupta, Technical Officer, lTD (Contact No 9419188330) and Sudhir Sharma, Scientist-E, NIC (Contract No 9419220335).

The Heads of the Departments were asked to nominate two or three local administrators, having knowledge of computers and online working, as per the format and share the details on tech-asstt@jk.gov.in by or before 3 September 2021.

In addition to it, the Information Technology Department established an e-Office Facilitation Centre or Help Desk, which the offices or Nodal Officers would contact for rolling out of e-office within the prescribed timelines, Dwivedi directed.

These Nodal Officers of the e-Office Facilitation Centres would closely monitor the progress achieved in the matter on daily basis and would liaise with these local administrators nominated by the respective offices to ensure complete switch over to e-Office by or before 10 September 2021.