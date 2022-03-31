Home Deptt accords send off to retiring officer

Jammu: The Home Department of J&K Government today accorded warm send off to Muhammad Yaqub Malik, Deputy Secretary in the department after attaining the age on superannuation today at Civil Secretariat here.
Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal presided over the farewell function which was attended by all officers and officials of the department.
Speaking on the occasion, the ACS congratulated Muhammad Yaqub for an illustrious service career and appreciated his contribution to the department.
He added that the officer was an asset to the department.
On the occasion, the officers also lauded the contribution made by the officer to the Home Department and other Departments in the Civil Secretariat where he was posted in various capacities.