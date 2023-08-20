HOME FOR HOMELESS | Differently-abled Bandipora man’s dream of having a house shattered

Bandipora: A differently-abled and impoverished Bandipora man lost a humble house he had lived in for decades due to official apathy.

Shabir Ahmad Ganie, 35, a casual labourer from Ahamshrief’s Bilal Colony, was jubilant a month ago when he received Rs 50,000 in his bank account.

Ganie walked out of his dilapidated mud house and went to the bank branch manager, who confirmed that the cash he received was from the government’s housing scheme, which Ganie’s father had first applied for years ago.

Ganie himself had followed the case for a long time.

Ganie and his family were over the moon as realising his dream of having a comfortable house for his wife, two kids and an elderly mother was turning into reality.

But the joy lasted for a few days, as the ground staff from the Rural Development Department responsible for implementing PMAY, a central government scheme to provide housing for the poor in rural areas, dropped a “bombshell” on the family.