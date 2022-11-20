Honorary doctorate conferred on Justice(Rtd) Mansoor Ahmad Mir

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla, has conferred Degree of Doctorate of Philosophy of Laws (Honoris Causa) to former Chief Justice Mansoor Ahmad Mir, at its First Convocation at the Adventure Resorts, New Kufri, Shimla.

Justice Mir, the former Chief Justice, High Court of Himachal Pradesh, has been the founding Chancellor of the varsity.

Judges from the Supreme Court of India, Members of the Governing, Executive, and Academic Council of the University, and the Judges of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh graced the occasion. Vice Chancellors from various National Law Universities across the country also participated in the convocation.