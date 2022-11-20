Honorary doctorate conferred on Justice(Rtd) Mansoor Ahmad Mir

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla, has conferred Degree of Doctorate of Philosophy of Laws (Honoris Causa) to former Chief Justice Mansoor Ahmad Mir, at its First Convocation at the Adventure Resorts, New Kufri, Shimla.
Justice Mir, the former Chief Justice, High Court of Himachal Pradesh, has been the founding Chancellor of the varsity.
Judges from the Supreme Court of India, Members of the Governing, Executive, and Academic Council of the University, and the Judges of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh graced the occasion. Vice Chancellors from various National Law Universities across the country also participated in the convocation.
Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge, Supreme Court of India, and the Visitor of the University Presided Over the event and Delivered the Convocation Address. Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed, Chief Justice, High Court of Himachal Pradesh and the Chancellor of the University Conferred the Degrees.
The University conferred degrees, honor is causa, on four well known jurists from across the nation. Apart from this, one Ph.D. in Law Degree; 108 LL.M. Degrees, and 157 Degrees of B.A./B.B.B.A. LL.B. degrees were awarded in the Convocation. In addition 18 Gold Medals and Prizes were also conferred.