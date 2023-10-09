HORSE VS HORSEPOWER | Tongas: Sopore’s traditional mode of transport on verge of decline

Sopore: Tongas, the horse carts that used to be the traditional mode of transportation in Sopore, north Kashmir’s apple-rich township, for centuries are on the verge of decline.

Recalling the times when tongas were the only means of transportation in Kashmir, Muhammad Subhan, 65, a tongawalla from Sopore, says horse carts used to be the main mode of transportation, both in towns and villages of Kashmir.

“Tongas used to be a good source of economy for hundreds of tongawallas,” he says.

Although in some parts of Kashmir like Sopore town, a few tongas still ply on its lanes bylanes, locals feel nostalgic when recounting the times tongas were the only mode of transportation in Kashmir.

Subhan says that earlier horse carts were also used on marriage occasions to ferry the bride and the groom.

“Tongas were also used to ferry goods from one place to another,” he says.

Subhan says that decades ago, in both urban and rural areas of Kashmir, people used to hire a tonga to reach their destinations, covering long distances on the horse cart as there was no better mode of transport then.