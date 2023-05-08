Horticulture Deptt issues advisory for snow, hail affected orchardists

Srinagar: The Horticulture Department of Kashmir Monday issued an advisory for the snow and hail affected orchardists of Kashmir.
The move comes in the wake of the untimely snowfall and hailstorms that have hit the orchards in Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian districts of south Kashmir.
The department said that the sudden snowfall and hail storms have resulted in a dip in temperature and would adversely affect the fruit set, particularly in the areas where the orchards are in full bloom.
"The untimely snowfall and hail storms may also cause premature fruit drop and the spread of various diseases," the advisory reads. In view of the situation, the farmers have been advised to take the advised steps to mitigate the effects of snowfall and hailstorms and prevent the infection of various diseases in their orchards.
The Horticulture Department has advised the farmers to shake the trees immediately to prevent the accumulation of snow on the branches. "Drain-out the accumulated snow and rainwater through drainage channels," the advisory reads.
The farmers have also been advised to spray Zineb 68 percent and Hexaconazole four percent 72 WP at 100g per 100 liters of water or Tubeconazole (6.7 percent) plus Captan (26.9) 33.6 SC at 250 ml per 100 liters of water or Fluxapyroxad 250g per litre plus Pyraclostrobin 250g per litre 500SC at 20 ml per 100 litres of water soon after the weather improves.
"After a gap of three days, spray urea at 0.2 percent (200 gm per 100 litres of water) and remove the fallen fruitlets and leaves from the orchards immediately," the advisory reads. The farmers have been further advised to spray during dry and cool hours and preferably use mist sprays.
"These measures will help prevent or eradicate the infection of various diseases in the orchards and mitigate the effects of the snowfall and hailstorms," an official said. He urged the farmers to follow these recommendations to ensure that their orchards are not adversely affected by the weather.