Horticulture Deptt issues advisory for snow, hail affected orchardists

Srinagar: The Horticulture Department of Kashmir Monday issued an advisory for the snow and hail affected orchardists of Kashmir.

The move comes in the wake of the untimely snowfall and hailstorms that have hit the orchards in Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian districts of south Kashmir.

The department said that the sudden snowfall and hail storms have resulted in a dip in temperature and would adversely affect the fruit set, particularly in the areas where the orchards are in full bloom.