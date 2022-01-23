Hotel Highlands Park partially gutted in Gulmarg

Srinagar: Hotel Highlands Park was partially gutted in a fire incident in ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district last night.
Officials said the hotel’s hut having several rooms was gutted in the incident. However, there was no loss of life or injury in the incident as the fire was brought under control amid snowfall, the officials said.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club ( JKHC) has expressed grief over the fire incident.
As per the statement, J&KHC Chairman Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya said, “I am saddened at the unfortunate fire Incident in which some parts of the Highlandss Park Gulmarg were gutted.”
Chaya while assuring full support from the JKHC to the owner, urged the LG Administration, Secretary Tourism, Gulmarg Development Authority, to fast track the permission for the reconstruction of the gutted property.
He said Highlands Park is one of the prime properties in Gulmarg which has served the hospitality sector in the most professional manner for decades.
Secretary-General JKHC Tariq Rashid Ghani and President Gulmarg Chapter JKHC Mukhtar Shah assured full support to the property owner in these testing times and urged Gulmarg Development Authority to provide permission to the owner on a priority basis.