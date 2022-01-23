Hotel Highlands Park partially gutted in Gulmarg

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club ( JKHC) has expressed grief over the fire incident.

As per the statement, J&KHC Chairman Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya said, “I am saddened at the unfortunate fire Incident in which some parts of the Highlandss Park Gulmarg were gutted.”

Chaya while assuring full support from the JKHC to the owner, urged the LG Administration, Secretary Tourism, Gulmarg Development Authority, to fast track the permission for the reconstruction of the gutted property.