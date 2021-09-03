House damaged in Banihal fire

Ramban: A residential house was razed to the ground in Karachihal village of Banihal on Friday, Police said.

It said that the fire broke out from the upper storey of the house of one Abdul Rashid, son of Abdul Gani of village Karachihal, Chambalwass in Banihal on Friday morning engulfing 12 rooms of the house. Police said that a group of people going for offering Fajr prayers in a nearby Masjid noticed smoke billowing out from the upper storey of the house and raised alarm.

They also shifted the family members sleeping in the ground floor of the house to safer places. Later, local volunteers also rushed to the spot and tried to douse the flames by pouring water. Fire tender from Banihal fire station also reached the spot and controlled the fire but till then 12 rooms of the house had been damaged.

All belongings of inhabitants, valuing lakhs of rupees, turned into ashes. However, no loss of life or injury to any person was reported. Police said the cause of the fire was yet not known. Meanwhile, locals demand relief and help from the government in favor of the fire victim’s family.