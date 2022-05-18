House gutted, property damaged in fire incidents in Rajouri

Rajouri: A house was gutted after lightening struck it in Upper Bhangai village of Thanamandi.

Police said that lightning struck upper Bhangai village of Thanamandi on Tuesday evening and a house of one Mohammad Abdullah son of Mithu caught fire.

Police added that due to fire the structure was gutted causing loss to it and household items lying inside.

No loss of life has yet been reported in the incident. Meanwhile a fire broke out in Kotedhara village of Rajouri causing damage to property as a fire fighting operation lasted for hours.