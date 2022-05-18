House gutted, property damaged in fire incidents in Rajouri

Rajouri: A house was gutted after lightening struck it in Upper Bhangai village of Thanamandi.
Police said that lightning struck upper Bhangai village of Thanamandi on Tuesday evening and a house of one Mohammad Abdullah son of Mithu caught fire.
Police added that due to fire the structure was gutted causing loss to it and household items lying inside.
No loss of life has yet been reported in the incident. Meanwhile a fire broke out in Kotedhara village of Rajouri causing damage to property as a fire fighting operation lasted for hours.
As per officials, fire broke out in a dry grass heap in Kotedhara village which then spread in the area.
The officials further said that hundreds of people from the area rushed to the spot and launched a fire fighting operation in which fire tenders of Jammu and Kashmir Fire and Emergency Services were also pressed into service.
Fire Station Officer Rajouri, Maqbool Hussain said that soon after receiving information of this incident, a fire tender was rushed to the spot but later two more fire tenders were pressed into service.
He said that most of the dry grass bundles got reduced to ashes and timely fire fighting operation helped the department to prevent further spread of fire to some houses located nearby.