Housing for all? Living in tin shed, Bhaderwah family fears freezing to death

However, the authorities have not paid heed to his request.

Fani alleged that he had appealed to the authorities for help under PMAY at least 10 times but to no avail.

The office of the Executive Officer of MCB is just a kilometer from Fani’s tin shed but the authorities have not even enlisted him under the PMAY.

“Earlier, we were putting up in a rented room. When I came to know that poor were being provided financial assistance to build their own houses under PMAY, I sold my mother's and wife's jewellery besides borrowing Rs 80,000 from a bank to purchase a piece of land to build our own house. However, for the past three years, I have been running from pillar to post but to no avail. Now I can't even afford to take my family to a rented accommodation as half of my monthly earnings goes to repay the EMI,” Fani said.

Fani’s mother Raja Begum, 75, is worried that if the authorities do not come to the rescue of the family, they might get buried under the snow or freeze to death.