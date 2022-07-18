HSRP affixing center sealed in Poonch

In a statement, authorities informed that amid complaints of rampant overcharging by the vendors for HSRP the raid was conducted.

"Upon reaching there people complained that the vendor is charging rupees five hundred to seven hundred for Affixing a number plate apart from the online payment that has already been made by the complainants," statement read.

The statements made by the complainants were videographed and thereafter sensing a law and order problem and to avoid any nuisance the shop was sealed, administration informed.