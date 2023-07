Kupwara: A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered along the Line of Control at Bankhot in Tanghdar Sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, Army said on Thursday.

In a tweet, Chinar Corps said that the operation was jointly launched by the Army, Police, and Intelligence Agencies along the LoC at Bankhot in the Tanghdar sector, Kupwara.

It said that during the operation a huge cache of arms including 2 AK Rifles, 6 pistols, 4 hand grenades, and other war-like stores were recovered.