Huge cache of poppy straw recovered from drug peddlers in Anantnag

Srinagar: In a significant development and continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drug trafficking from gross root level under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, ANTF Kashmir (a specialized unit to check rising menace of drugs) under overall supervision of SSP ANTF J&K today recovered commercial quantity of 1 quintal and 93 kgs of poppy straw in two back to back operations.

The recovery was made from 3 accused persons namely Satnam Singh, Shiv Kumar both residents of Ludhiana Punjab and Arif Rashid Bhat R/O Yaripora in district Anantnag.

The drug peddlers were going to sell the same contraband among the youth and other drug peddlers in and outside the UT.

In this regard, 2 case FIRs FIR No. 1/2022 U/S 8/15, 29 NDPS Act & FIR No. 02/2022 U/S 8/15 NDPS Act have been registered at P/S ANTF Kashmir. The vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized.

ANTF has appealed to the general public to extend all cooperation regarding notorious drug dealers, so that this menace is uprooted from the society.