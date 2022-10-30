Huge public participation witnessed in back to village programme at Shadab Karewa Shopian

Srinagar: Massive public participation was witnessed in the back to village programme at Shadab Karewa Shopian.
Director Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, today visited Panchayat Manloo B, village Shadab Karewa in Shopian district as a Visiting Officer under ongoing flagship “Back to Village” program to assess the development issues and needs of the people.
He interacted with representatives of PRIs, local social activists, youth clubs and locals to take stock of their issues concerning welfare and development of their areas. He listened to the issues raised by the participants on the occasion assuring them an early redressal of the same.
Director JKEDI, while interacting with the people, outlined the essence of ‘Back to Village’ Programme saying that the sole motive behind launching this people friendly initiative is to ensure that not even a single person is deprived of the benefit of development schemes. The fourth edition of the Back to Village program is an action packed deliverable oriented program with focus on youth, skill development and self-employment, good governance, panchayati raj, nasha mukht and rozgaar yuth J&K.
Ajaz Ahmad Bhat sought feedback from the general public on the effectiveness of welfare schemes as well as developmental activities being executed in their respective areas. He lauded the district administration for achieving tangible results on development front. The local people enthusiastically participated in the program and expressed their views. He also mentioned that this program is being personally monitored by Lt. Governor and Chief Secretary, who have directed all the departments to ensure saturation of all deliverables and ensure that all targets are met.
The Director also visited various ongoing development projects around the area. He interacted with Vice Chairman, DDC Irfan Manhas and senior officials from all the line departments. Earlier, he inspected the stalls set up by various departments and agencies including Agriculture, Horticulture, Sheep Husbandry, RDD, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, handicrafts, Jal Shakti department, DIC and other departments exhibiting Centrally Sponsored Schemes and other government programmes.
The Director also distributed cheques for educational assistance to the wards of Construction workers. He insisted that people should get Soil Health Cards, land passbooks, Golden health cards, E shram cards and should take part in other government initiatives for the welfare of the society.