Huge public participation witnessed in back to village programme at Shadab Karewa Shopian

Srinagar: Massive public participation was witnessed in the back to village programme at Shadab Karewa Shopian.

Director Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, today visited Panchayat Manloo B, village Shadab Karewa in Shopian district as a Visiting Officer under ongoing flagship “Back to Village” program to assess the development issues and needs of the people.

He interacted with representatives of PRIs, local social activists, youth clubs and locals to take stock of their issues concerning welfare and development of their areas. He listened to the issues raised by the participants on the occasion assuring them an early redressal of the same.

Director JKEDI, while interacting with the people, outlined the essence of ‘Back to Village’ Programme saying that the sole motive behind launching this people friendly initiative is to ensure that not even a single person is deprived of the benefit of development schemes. The fourth edition of the Back to Village program is an action packed deliverable oriented program with focus on youth, skill development and self-employment, good governance, panchayati raj, nasha mukht and rozgaar yuth J&K.