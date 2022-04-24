Hunt for new Chairman JKBOSE, Director SCERT begins

The search for the new Chairman JK Board of School Education (BOSE) and Director JKSCERT has formally started, with the Additional Secretary School Education Department (SED) putting the posts to advertisement on Saturday.
The posts have been advertised following the constitution of a search committee by the Principal Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) Manoj Kumar Dwivedi on March 7 for suggesting panels for appointment of Chairman JKBOSE and Director JK SCERT. The committee is headed by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Health & Medical Education Department as its Chairman while Principal Secretaries to the Government of Higher Education Department, School Education Department besides the Vice- Chancellors of Jammu University and University of Kashmir are the members of the committee.
The last date for applying for the post of Chairman JKBOSE and Director JKSCERT has been fixed as May 25, 2022. “The eligible candidates can submit the complete filled application form by or before 25th of May 2022,” the advertisement notice reads.
The advertisement notice for the post of Chairman JKBOSE reads that it carries a pay scale of Rs 144200-218200 as per 7th (CPC) having pre revised Rs 37,400- Rs 67,000 with grade pay of Rs 10,000.
“Considering the nature of duties and responsibilities assigned to the post, the applicant should have adequate management skills to run the organization at UT level,” the notice reads. The notice reads that the eligible officers should be ready to take up new challenges and ensure smooth functioning of the Board.
“The candidates should have adequate interest and experience to encourage innovations in the conduct of public examination and curriculum development,” it reads.
The post is to be filled by the transfer on deputation including short term contract.
“Officers of Central, State Governments or UT Government, Semi government and autonomous organizations are eligible to apply,” the notice reads.
The officers holding analogous posts on regular basis or having three years of regular service in the post carrying the scale of pay of Rs 37,400-67,000/- with grade pay of Rs. 8700 are eligible for the post.
“The candidate should essentially possess the three years in educational administration at a senior level of the grade of Special Secretary to Government of JK or above. The candidates should also have five years in education or educational administration or both,” the notice reads.
As per the advertisement, the age of the eligible candidates should not be more than 56 years as on the closing date of the receipt of applications.
Meanwhile, the candidates desirous of applying for the post of Director SCERT should have the Pay in Level 14 of Pay Matrix (144200- 218200+Special pay) having pre-revised pay scale as (37400-67000+GP (10,000), PB-4.
The advertisement notice states that the Director SCERT will maintain a record of proceedings of the Governing Council and Executive Committee and of the Programme Advisory Committee and other committees in accordance with the rules of SCERT.
“The Director shall perform such duties as usually pertain to the office of Director SCERT and also such other duties as may be assigned to the Director by the Governing Council and Executive Committee of the SCERT,” the notice reads.
The appointment will be made by transfer on deputation or short term contract on tenure basis for a period up to five years or up to the age of 60 years of the candidate or till the age of his/her superannuation in his/her parent organization or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
As per the advertisement, any officer under the Central Government or State Government or Union Territory Administrations or Central or State autonomous organizations holding analogous post on regular basis is eligible for the post.
“The candidate should have five years service in the grade rendered after appointment thereto on regular basis in level 13 of Pay matrix [Rs. 118500-214100] [pre-revised pay band of Rs. 37,400-67,00 (PB-4) with grade pay of Rs. 8700/- on regular basis and should possess five years of administrative experience,” it reads.
The applicant should not be more than 56 years of age as on the closing date of receipt of applications, it reads.
Notably, the two year term incumbent Chairperson JKBOSE, Prof. Veena Pandita will end on June 30 this year. She is also holding the additional charge of Director JK SCERT.
Prof. Pandita retired from her services on April 30 of 2020. However her term as JKBOSE Chairperson was extended by the government till June 30, 2020 keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Later she was re-appointed as Chairperson JKBOSE for a period of two years.