Hunt for new Chairman JKBOSE, Director SCERT begins

The last date for applying for the post of Chairman JKBOSE and Director JKSCERT has been fixed as May 25, 2022. “The eligible candidates can submit the complete filled application form by or before 25th of May 2022,” the advertisement notice reads.

The advertisement notice for the post of Chairman JKBOSE reads that it carries a pay scale of Rs 144200-218200 as per 7th (CPC) having pre revised Rs 37,400- Rs 67,000 with grade pay of Rs 10,000.

“Considering the nature of duties and responsibilities assigned to the post, the applicant should have adequate management skills to run the organization at UT level,” the notice reads. The notice reads that the eligible officers should be ready to take up new challenges and ensure smooth functioning of the Board.