‘Hunting’ of man-eater leopard ordered in Uri

Baramulla: The Wildlife Department authorities Saturday ordered “hunting” of a man-eater leopard in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The order by Chief Wildlife Warden, accorded sanction “to hunt or cause the animal to be hunted forthwith” in favour of Wildlife Warden North Division, Sopore following a letter by the latter given the killing of two minors in Uri, Baramulla within 5 km of each incident.

On September 16, a girl child Munzia Beigh, daughter of Imran of Jabadar Lachipora Boniyar, Uri was killed by the leopard.

Her body was recovered from a nearby forest area late in the night on the same day.