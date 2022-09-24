‘Hunting’ of man-eater leopard ordered in Uri

Baramulla: The Wildlife Department authorities Saturday ordered “hunting” of a man-eater leopard in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
The order by Chief Wildlife Warden, accorded sanction “to hunt or cause the animal to be hunted forthwith” in favour of Wildlife Warden North Division, Sopore following a letter by the latter given the killing of two minors in Uri, Baramulla within 5 km of each incident.
On September 16, a girl child Munzia Beigh, daughter of Imran of Jabadar Lachipora Boniyar, Uri was killed by the leopard.
Her body was recovered from a nearby forest area late in the night on the same day.
On September 22, another child Ali Hussain, son of Abbas Hussain of Dani Cholan Boniyar, Uri was killed by the leopard and his body was retrieved after several hours of search from the forest area.
The Chief Wildlife Warden, who in the exercise of the powers under Sub-Section (6) of Section 11 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 accorded the sanction subject to completing several conditions.
“It should be ensured that all efforts to capture the animal through trapping by cages or tranquilising have not been successful,” reads one of the several conditions in the order. “Proper identification of the leopard be ensured before it is hunted, ensuring that no animal is hunted on account of mistaken identity.”
The Chief Wildlife Warden has also ordered that the permission should not be misused by any organisation or individual to avail the opportunity for hunting any other leopard.
“The possession of the body, if and when hunted, should be taken over by the Wildlife Warden North Division Sopore,” reads the order, underlining that the permission should be valid for 15 days.
Meanwhile, an officer of the Wildlife Department said that teams of different hunters of the department had been deputed in the area, and “it is hoped that this man-eating leopard is killed as soon as possible”.