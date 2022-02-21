Kashmir

Hybrid militant arrested in Handwara: Police

Srinagar: A hybrid militant was arrested in Handwara on Monday, Police said.

A statement of Police issued here said that Police along with 21 RR and 92 Bn CRPF arrested a hybrid militant identified as Ubaid Bashir Wani, son of Bashir Ahmad Wani of Maidanpora Lolab, Kupwara at a checkpoint near Sultanpora Bridge at Zachaldara Rajwar, Handwara.

Police said that it recovered incriminating material including a pistol with magazine and five pistol rounds from his possession.

It said he was a hybrid militant of JeM who confessed that he was in the area to carry out an attack.

Police said that a case vide FIR No 42/2022 was registered at Police Station Handwara.

