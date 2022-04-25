Hybrid terrorist arrested in Awantipora: Police

Srinagar: Police in Awantipora along with security forces have arrested a Hybrid terrorist and his accomplice who were planning to target outside labourers. Besides, Police have arrested one person for collecting funds in the name of banned organisation JeI in Baramulla, police said.
On a specific input, Police along with (Army) 50RR and CRPF 110Bn apprehended one suspect Rayees Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Rashid Mir resident of Chandhara and recovered one Pistol along with ammunition from his possession.
During preliminary interrogation, the suspect disclosed that he received a Pistol with ammunition and instructions from a LeT terrorist code name Haji to attack and kill at least two outside labourers in Pampore town. Rayees was promised to be recruited as terrorist after execution of the attack, police added.
Rayees Mir (Hybrid terrorist) sought aid of his friend namely Shakir Hamid Bhat son of Abdul Hamid Bhat resident of Alochibagh Samboora to identify the target and provide him motorcycle for executing this terror act.