Hyderpora Encounter | A fig leaf to legitimise violence: PC

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) Wednesday termed the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Police on Hyderpora killings as a fig leaf to legitimise violence by the state.
A statement of PC issued here said that this was just one of the thousands of probes since last three decades, which had revealed nothing apart from justifying murder.
“There are no surprises in the probe. The results are as predicted. No change in comma or a full stop and a reiteration and replication of thousands of probes held in the past. We don’t even have a modicum of a belief that the government will have the moral courage to own a wrong and apologise for it,” the PC spokesman said in the statement.
He said that the gist of all probes in the past had always been that the government of the day could never be wrong.
“Keeping up with tradition, care has been taken to type out a report devoid of any human emotions and disregard for all human sensibilities including the families who lost their loved ones,” the PC spokesman said.