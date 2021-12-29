Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter | Amir’s father moves HC

The family of Amir Magray who was killed in Hyderpora 'Encounter' demand his remains to be returned. [File] Special arrangement
Ramban/Jammu: The father of Amir Magray, one of the four persons killed in the Hyderpora encounter in Srinagar, Wednesday rejected the Police probe which suggested that his son was a militant, and said he was moving to the High Court seeking the return of his body.

"I outrightly reject the Police probe as my son can never be a militant or a militant supporter," Magray's father Muhammad Latief said.

Latief said he was moving a petition in the Jammu wing of the High Court through his lawyer for the return of his son's body and would also discuss the next course of action.

