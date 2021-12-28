Hyderpora Encounter | Concocted, cover-up story: PAGD on Police statement

Srinagar: Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) Tuesday said that J&K Police’s statement on the Hyderpora encounter was a concocted and a cover-up story.
A statement of PAGD issued here said, “Today’s press briefing of J&K Police about last month’s Hyderpora tragic incident is only a repetition of the old story. It does not even, slightly give any objective picture of this shocking incident.”
The PAGD statement said that there was a strong public perception that the civilians killed in the incident were made human shields by the security forces and the latest statement of the Police seemed to be a concocted, cover-up story.
“It will not suffice the legitimate concerns of the people at large and family of the slain victims,” the statement said.
It said that PAGD firmly believes that nothing short of a credible judicial probe would clear the doubts.
“The administration must, without any further delay, order a time-bound judicial probe,” the statement said.