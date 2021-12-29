HYDERPORA ENCOUNTER | Families of slain men reject probe findings

Srinagar: A day after the Police said that the building owner Muhammad Altaf Bhat was used as a human shield by the militants during the encounter, the families rejected the SIT probe.
The families alleged that the three civilians were killed in a staged encounter and used as human shields by the security forces.
However, Police said that the third local Amir Margay, who was working at Dr Mudasir’s office was a close associate of the killed Pakistani militant.
They termed the Police claims as a “fairy tale” and said Altaf was tortured.
“My brother was tortured. He was not made human shield by the militants,” his brother, Abdul Majeed Bhat said. “In presence of a large number of security forces, how was my brother made a human shield by the militants. Police version is fabricated and we reject it.”
Dr Mudasir Gul’s wife Humaira Gul said that she was unable to understand why her husband would have put his family at stake.
“Let Police show me CCTV footage of my husband ferrying militants,” she said. “Police claims are false.”
On Tuesday, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Police probing the encounter at Hyderpora in Srinagar gave a clean chit to the security forces for any wrongdoing.
The SIT concluded that two civilians, a doctor, and a businessman were either used as a human shield by militants or killed by militants during the encounter.
At the same time, the SIT said that Dr Mudasir Gul had harboured militants while businessman Altaf Bhat had concealed information about their presence in a commercial complex he owned.
According to Police, four persons including a foreign militant were killed during the encounter on November 15, triggering a massive outrage.