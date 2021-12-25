Hyderpora Encounter | Family of slain civilian stages protest, demands body

Ramban: The family members of civilian Muhammad Amir Magray of Seripora Sangaldan killed in the Hyderpora, Srinagar encounter Saturday staged a protest at Sangaldan in Ramban .
They family members were demanding his body be returned to them saying he was neither a militant nor an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the miltiants.
Nadeem Magray, Amir’s brother, said that they had met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha about the killing of Amir and who had assured them that his body would be returned within a couple of days but 40 days had passed yet his body had not been returned to them.
Amir’s sister Mehmonna Begum said she was in a constant touch with her brother and was sure that he was not involved in any militancy-related incidents or activities.
“Amir was doing a job at Hyderpora Bypass and his tenant verification is lying with the Police at Police Station Saddar in Srinagar,” she said.
Amir’s father Muhammad Latief said that his son was innocent and people in Gool as well as people in Srinagar, could vouch for him not being a militant or involved in militant activities.
The family members of Amir demanded justice and the return of his body at the earliest.
They again appealed to LG Sinha to pass orders for returning the body of Amir so that they could perform his last rites.