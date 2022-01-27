HYDERPORA ENCOUNTER | HC grants 2 more weeks to MHA for response

The petitioner invokes Article 21 of the constitution with the contention that the same “extends the right to have a decent burial as per religious ceremonies and rules”.

The petitioner seeks directions for handing over his son’s body to the family.

The petitioner pleads that Amir had not been able to complete his studies due to his weak family background and financial problems.

“Therefore, he had gone to his sister in Kashmir who helped him get a job in Dr Mudasir’s clinic and he had been working there for the past few months,” he says.