HYDERPORA ENCOUNTER | NC rejects SIT report, demands time-bound judicial probe

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Wednesday expressed dismay over the report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Police, giving a clean chit to the security forces that carried out the November 16 Hyderpora encounter, saying that the report failed to suffice the legitimate concerns of the victim families and people.
A statement of NC issued here said that demanding an independent investigation into the matter, NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said that the self-trial by Police in the form of SIT stood rejected by the victim families.
He said that an independent judicial probe, headed by a sitting judge was necessary to clear the air on versions put forward by the Police and the one put forth by the victim families.
“On the face of it, it looks like a broached report and an alibi to hide. The report’s impartiality is under question as conflicting reports have earlier come from Police as well. To clear the confusion, it is therefore imperative for the authorities to order an independent probe into the matter. We are aware of the fact that Police in J&K has to perform a difficult and delicate task but that does not give them latitude to undermine truth, Standard Operation Procedures, and due deference to basic human rights,” Dar said.
“Given the stark contradiction between Police and victim families’ versions, we demand an impartial and independent probe so that the real circumstances leading to the killings are brought to public view. NC reiterates our demand for an impartial judicial probe into the operation. Such an impartial probe will allay fears of different quarters including the victim family towards the Police and the law enforcement machinery,” he said. “It seems the SIT report did not give any objective picture of this shocking incident. There is a strong public perception that the civilians killed in the incident were made human shields by the armed forces and the latest statements of the Police seem to be a cover-up story. Therefore nothing short of a credible judicial probe will clear the doubts.”