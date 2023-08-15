I-Day celebrations held across district courts of Kashmir

Srinagar: The celebrations for 77th Independence Day were today held across all the District Court Complexes (DCCs) of Kashmir, during which the respective Principal District and Session Judges (PD&SJs) hoisted the national flag and took salute at the march-past.

In Baramulla, the 77th Independence Day was celebrated with all patriotic fervor and enthusiasm within the premises of District court complex Baramulla wherein the Chairman District legal Service Authority Baramulla/ Principal Session judge, Mohammad Ashraf Malik hoisted the National flag and took salute at the march-past.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman DLSA Baramulla highlighted the role of freedom fighters in achieving the Independence on 15th of August in 1947 and narrated the role of Advocate Chittaranjan Das who was affectionately called as Desh Bandhu.

Later, The Principal District and Session Judge led a mega Tiranga rally.

Similarly function was organised at Court Complex Sopore wherein Additional District and Sessions Judge (NIA) Baramulla, Pawan Kumar Sharma hoisted National Flag and took salute at the march-past.

Among others, Chief Judicial Magistrate Sopore, Adil Mushtaq, District Mobile Megistrate Baramulla and other concerned functionaries were also present.

In Anantnag, the 76th year of Independence day was today celebrated in solemn and dignified demeanors to remember and honour the freedom fighters and their sacrifices.

In this connection, District Legal Services Authority Anantnag under the guidance of Jaffer Hussain Beigh (Chairman DLSA Anantnag) in presence of Faizan-ul- Hag CJM Anantnag hoisted the National Flag at the Court Complex premises.

In Srinagar, Principal District and Sessions Judge (Chairman, DLSA, Srinagar) Jawad Ahmed hoisted the tricolor, took salute at the March past comprising valiant members of the J&K Police, during the function held at the District Court Complex in the picturesque locale of Moominabad, Srinagar.

In Budgam, In a resplendent display of patriotism and unity, the 77th Independence Day was celebrated with great fervor at the District Court Complex Budgam.

In Ganderbal, the event commenced with the hoisting of the National flag by Principal District and Sessions Judge (PDJ), Ritesh Kumar Dubey, accompanied by the singing of the national anthem.

In Kulgam, the Independence Day celebrations were held at District Court Complex Kulgam.

At Taluka courts at D H Pora and Qazigund, similar functions were organised by the respective judicial officers.

In Kupwara, the 77th Independence Day celebration function was held at District Court Complex Kupwara.

In Pulwama, the Tehsil Legal Services Committee Pampore celebrated the 77th Independence Day today at Munsiff Court Pampore by hoisting the tricolour at the Court Complex.