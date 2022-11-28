IAS Academy inaugurated in Nowgam

“The aspirants who had the urge to get churned as IAS and JKAS officers did not have any such academy available here. Your journey of preparation becomes different if you (aspirants) have the right inputs from the beginning. So this academy has to play that role of giving proper guidance, motivation, and hand-holding to the aspirants,” he said.

Former Secretary of Agriculture Production Department (APD), Manzoor Ahmad Lone, and Former Chairman JKPSC, Farooq Ahmad Lone also spoke at the occasion. In his address, former secretary of MHRD, Anil Swarup said preparing for the civil service exams was a difficult but beautiful journey for the aspirants.

“To get into the services is difficult but you should be aware of your inner capabilities of doing it. You should not get into blaming others for what you could not do,” he said. “You need phenomenal guidance to crack the civil service exams. So it cannot be achieved from mere coaching but it is a different task,” he said.

He asked the aspirants not to make preparation a painful journey and rather they should enjoy each and every moment of it to make it beautiful.

“You should be focused, properly guided, and always be focused to move on rather than getting stuck in your past. You have to develop a sense of achievement within you,” he said.