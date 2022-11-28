IAS Academy inaugurated in Nowgam

Srinagar: Former Secretary MHRD, Anil Swarup on Monday inaugurated the Roots IAS Academy at Nowgam in Srinagar outskirts.
The academy has been opened by three friends namely Mohsin Shah, Nishta Dar, and Shoaib Farid with the motive to provide proper hand-holding and guidance, motivation to the aspirants of IAS and the JKAS examination from the preliminary examination to interview.
“The motive behind coming up with the academy was to make education available, affordable, and accessible for all,” said Shoaib Farid.
Former Secretary MHRD, Anil Swarup was the chief guest at the occasion while former Chairman JKPSC, Farooq Ahmad Lone was the guest of honor at the occasion.
The event was attended by various in-service IAS and JKAS officers including deputy commissioner Budgam Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah (MD Jal Jeevan), Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari (Excise Department), Fazlul Haseeb (director tourism), Tufail Muttoo (Culture department).
Director Tourism Fazlul Haseeb in his address at the occasion said the academy should not be a means of business for the owners but should help in shaping the career of the young generation. “Earning money is not bad but it should not be the only motive to run an academy,” he said.
Managing Director Jal Jeevan Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah in his address to the gathering said the establishment of the Academy was the start of a great journey that will go bigger in the future.
“The aspirants who had the urge to get churned as IAS and JKAS officers did not have any such academy available here. Your journey of preparation becomes different if you (aspirants) have the right inputs from the beginning. So this academy has to play that role of giving proper guidance, motivation, and hand-holding to the aspirants,” he said.
Former Secretary of Agriculture Production Department (APD), Manzoor Ahmad Lone, and Former Chairman JKPSC, Farooq Ahmad Lone also spoke at the occasion. In his address, former secretary of MHRD, Anil Swarup said preparing for the civil service exams was a difficult but beautiful journey for the aspirants.
“To get into the services is difficult but you should be aware of your inner capabilities of doing it. You should not get into blaming others for what you could not do,” he said. “You need phenomenal guidance to crack the civil service exams. So it cannot be achieved from mere coaching but it is a different task,” he said.
He asked the aspirants not to make preparation a painful journey and rather they should enjoy each and every moment of it to make it beautiful.
“You should be focused, properly guided, and always be focused to move on rather than getting stuck in your past. You have to develop a sense of achievement within you,” he said.