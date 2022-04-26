IAS probationers of AGMUT cadre call on DC Srinagar

Srinagar: The 2020 batch of IAS officers of AGMUT cadre Tuesday called on the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad in his officer chamber. The group of officers is on UT darshan to Jammu and Kashmir.

During the interaction, Deputy Commissioner enquired about their experience of District Training in different UTs across the country. The DC shared valuable insights about life in public service and his experience as District Magistrate in various districts.