I&B Minister lays foundation stone of playfield, inaugurates Kangan road

Ganderbal: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur Sunday laid the foundation stone of Zonal Physical Education Office (ZPEO) and zonal play field and inaugurated PMGSY road at Kichpora, Kangan.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the minister visited Kichpora, Kangan where he laid the foundation stone of ZPEO and development of zonal level playfield was approved at a cost of Rs 1.14 crore. Addressing the gathering, Thakur said that there was no dearth of talent in J&K but the need was to channelise that talent.

He said that the J&K youth needed facilities and the Centre would ensure all the facilities making sure that talent flourishes in the region.