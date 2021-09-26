I&B Minister lays foundation stone of playfield, inaugurates Kangan road
Ganderbal: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur Sunday laid the foundation stone of Zonal Physical Education Office (ZPEO) and zonal play field and inaugurated PMGSY road at Kichpora, Kangan.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the minister visited Kichpora, Kangan where he laid the foundation stone of ZPEO and development of zonal level playfield was approved at a cost of Rs 1.14 crore. Addressing the gathering, Thakur said that there was no dearth of talent in J&K but the need was to channelise that talent.
He said that the J&K youth needed facilities and the Centre would ensure all the facilities making sure that talent flourishes in the region.
Thakur said that the Centre was committed to further strengthen the existing sports infrastructure and facilities for J&K so that more youth join sports and represent J&K at various levels.
He said that to do so, the Centre had earmarked an amount of Rs 200 crore under the Prime Minister’s Development Plan for the development of playfields and indoor stadiums.
Thakur said that Rs 33 crore more were approved for preparing synthetic turfs, hockey and football grounds in J&K.
He also urged the gathering to join the country-wide month-long ‘Clean India Mission’ starting on 1st October 2021.
Welcoming the minister, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan lauded the efforts of the Centre for organising this mega outreach programme to J&K.
Earlier, also inaugurated the 1.5 km PMGSY road constructed at the cost of Rs 1.37 crore at Bonibagh, Kangan, connecting Bonibagh Bala habitation to the highway.