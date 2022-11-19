ICP to hold free interview 'Guidance Programme' for KAS aspirants

Srinagar: Initiative for Competition Promotion (ICP) is conducting an exclusive “Interview Guidance Programme” under a panel of experts for the candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test/Interview for CSE-2022 (KAS-2022) to be conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Commission.
The Interview Guidance panel shall comprise competent and expert members, reputed subject matter experts and psychological experts to assess the personnel suitability of the candidates for the service.
The programme is intended to help the candidates to improve their mental calibre, encompassing not only the intellectual capabilities, but also the social traits and interest in current affairs.
The handout reads that focus shall be to help the candidates to improve on their mental alertness, critical powers of assimilation, clear and logical exposition, balance of judgement, variety and depth of interests, social cohesion abilities, leadership and intellectual and moral integrity.
"Our panel members shall also help the candidates to find out the weaknesses and psychological setbacks of the aspirants and ways to address them," the handout reads, adding that various dedicated sessions shall be conducted to ensure the best possible preparation in all aspects of the examination.
At the end of the sessions, 1-2 Mock interviews shall be conducted so that aspirants can assess and understand their weakness and work on it before the actual interview, it reads
"Interested candidates may send their details on WhatsApp @ 9797821434 for registration," the handout reads.