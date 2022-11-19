ICP to hold free interview 'Guidance Programme' for KAS aspirants

Srinagar: Initiative for Competition Promotion (ICP) is conducting an exclusive “Interview Guidance Programme” under a panel of experts for the candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test/Interview for CSE-2022 (KAS-2022) to be conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Commission.

The Interview Guidance panel shall comprise competent and expert members, reputed subject matter experts and psychological experts to assess the personnel suitability of the candidates for the service.

The programme is intended to help the candidates to improve their mental calibre, encompassing not only the intellectual capabilities, but also the social traits and interest in current affairs.