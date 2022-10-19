IED defused in Handwara: Army

Srinagar: The Army on Wednesday said that a major tragedy was averted after an IED was found and defused in the Langate area of Handwara in frontier Kupwara district.

The IED was found at Wudipora in Langate Handwara.

PRO Defence Col Emraan Mousavi said that a joint operation of the Army and Police was launched on Wednesday morning based on the spotting of a suspicious object with wires astride NH-701 near Langate.

He said that the search parties of the Army and Police were immediately deployed and the area was cordoned by the security forces.