Srinagar, Jan 25: Army said a major tragedy was averted after an IED was recovered and destroyed in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

“#IED Recovered on Badibagh-Pahoo Road.#ChinarWarriors averted a major terror incident today by recovering & in-situ destroying an IED on Badibagh-Pahoo Road, #Pulwama. #IndianArmy remains resolute in its commitment to keep #Kashmir terror-free.@adgpi,” Chinar Corps-Indian Army posted on X.